Roberts, Georgia thwart Miami (OH) in 77-70 win

Mekhi Lairy's jumper capped a 9-2 Redhawks run and brought Miami within 73-70 with 26 seconds left. But Georgia's Justin Hill made 2 of 4 foul shots, Roberts sank two and Miami missed a basket and turned it over on its final possession to end it.

The Bulldogs (2-1) built a 10-0 lead and reached their largest margin of the night when Kario Oquendo buried a 3-pointer with 6:55 before halftime for a 27-10 advantage. Georgia led 38-28 at intermission.