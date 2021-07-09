Roaming exotic cat caught, but owner won't get it back

The owner, Anna Fyfe, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she moved to Georgia from South Carolina where it's legal to keep a serval as a pet. Fyfe told the newspaper that she had brought the serval to her Georgia home from her parents' house in South Carolina when it escaped. The animal is named Nala, after a lioness in Disney's "The Lion King."

“The DNR did an amazing job at helping catch Nala and making sure everyone is safe, even though she is just a kitty and is harmless,” Fyfe said. “They are not letting me keep her. They are taking her away to a sanctuary — I completely understand, they’re only doing their job. I’m just devastated because Nala is my baby.”