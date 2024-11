RJ Godfrey scores 21 with 11 rebounds, Georgia beats North Florida 90-77 at Peach State Classic

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and Silas Demary Jr. added 17 points to help Georgia beat North Florida 90-77 Tuesday night at the Peach State Classic.

Vanderbilt transfer Tyrin Lawrence scored 15, and freshman Asa Newell, a consensus five-star recruit, had 13 points and eight rebounds for Georgia. Blue Cain added 11 points and Dakota Leffew, an all-Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference selection last season at Mount St. Mary’s, scored 10.

Godfey, who helped the Tigers make a run to the NCAA Tournament's Elite 8 last season, made a basket in the paint to open the scoring and Georgia (3-0) never trailed. Lawrence and Leffew hit 3-pointers 22 seconds apart to make it 18-9 about six minutes into the game and Godfrey scored six points in an 8-0 run — including dunks to open and close the spurt — that pushed the lead to 14 before the Bulldogs took a 43-31 lead into halftime.