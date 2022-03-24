River group launches new mobile app, "Georgia River Guide"

The Georgia River Guide app is aimed at helping people to experience the recreation on Georgia's network of more than 30 water trails, according to the Georgia River Network.

Paddlers, boaters, anglers and others who use the rivers can use the app to find trails and learn about river access points, mileage, water falls and other points of interest, the group said in a statement announcing the new app. Safety information such as river difficulty, potential hazards and rapids are also included.