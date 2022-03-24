ajc logo
X

River group launches new mobile app, "Georgia River Guide"

Georgia News
23 minutes ago
A group that works to protect Georgia's waterways has released a free Georgia River Guide mobile app

ATLANTA (AP) — A group that works to protect Georgia’s waterways has released a free Georgia River Guide mobile app.

The Georgia River Guide app is aimed at helping people to experience the recreation on Georgia's network of more than 30 water trails, according to the Georgia River Network.

Paddlers, boaters, anglers and others who use the rivers can use the app to find trails and learn about river access points, mileage, water falls and other points of interest, the group said in a statement announcing the new app. Safety information such as river difficulty, potential hazards and rapids are also included.

The Georgia River Guide app is available in Apple and Google Play stores.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Young and the Hawks face the Warriors
4h ago
GA Lottery
5h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top