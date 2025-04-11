Georgia News
Risacher scores season-high 38 points as Hawks beat Nets 133-109

Zaccharie Risacher scored a season-high 38 points as the Atlanta Hawks routed the Brooklyn Nets 133-109 on Thursday night
Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher, right, drives past Brooklyn Nets' Ziaire Williams, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Zaccharie Risacher scored a season-high 38 points as the Atlanta Hawks routed the Brooklyn Nets 133-109 on Thursday night.

The No. 1 pick in the draft shot 15 for 20 from the field, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range.

Trae Young added 24 points and 12 assists for the Hawks, who shot 57%. Dyson Daniels had 10 points, nine assists, nine rebounds and three steals to raise his NBA-leading total to 226.

Jalen Wilson finished with 20 points for the Nets. Tosan Evbuomwan added 18 points and six rebounds.

The Hawks never trailed and led 69-45 at halftime behind 23 points from Risacher.

Takeaways

Hawks: Atlanta is touting Risacher for Rookie of the Year and Daniels for Defensive Player of the Year. A good case could be made for both.

Nets: Brooklyn had won the season series every season since 2017-18 but the loss Thursday allowed Atlanta to win 2-1 this season.

Key moment

The Hawks made their first 12 shots in the second quarter, they first time they made that many consecutive field goals since hitting 15 in a row against Cleveland on Feb. 24, 2023.

Key stat

Risacher has scored 30 or more in four games, most among this season's rookies. He made at least five 3-pointers in each of them.

Up next

The Hawks visit Philadelphia on Friday. The Nets are in Minnesota on Friday.

Brooklyn Nets' Tosan Evbuomwan (12) defends a shot by Atlanta Hawks' Terance Mann (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (17) gestures after making a three-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher (10) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Ziaire Williams (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher (10) dunks the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton (33) and Tosan Evbuomwan (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher (10) defends Brooklyn Nets' Ziaire Williams (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher (10) dunks the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton (33) and Tosan Evbuomwan (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

