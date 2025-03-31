Georgia News
Georgia News

Risacher scores 36, Daniels sets Hawks' steals record in 145-124 victory over the Bucks

Zaccharie Risacher scored a season-high 36 points, Dyson Daniels added 22 points and five steals while becoming Atlanta’s single-season leader, and the Hawks beat the slumping Milwaukee Bucks 145-124 on Sunday night
Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By JIM HOEHN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zaccharie Risacher scored a season-high 36 points, Dyson Daniels added 22 points and five steals while becoming Atlanta's single-season leader, and the Hawks beat the slumping Milwaukee Bucks 145-124 on Sunday night.

Trae Young had 19 points and 19 assists, and Georges Niang finished with 17 points for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game skid.

Atlanta turned around the game after Milwaukee's blistering start and gained control in the third quarter, outscoring the Bucks 36-17 for a 118-92 lead entering the final period.

Milwaukee closed within 133-121 on two free throws by Kevin Porter Jr. with 4:40 remaining. Risacher hit three free throws to put the Hawks up 142-123 with just over 2 ½ minutes left.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, Porter scored 28 and Kyle Kuzma had 25 for the Bucks, who have lost four straight.

Milwaukee made 17 of 20 shots (85%) in the opening quarter, including 5 of 7 beyond the arc. Kuzma was 6 for 6, making both 3-pointers, for 14 points.

The Hawks then went ahead 82-75 at the break, their highest-scoring first half of the season. The Bucks shot 69% and Atlanta 57.1%, but the Hawks turned eight turnovers into 16 points.

Takeaways

Hawks: Daniels increased his NBA-leading total to 213 steals and passed Mookie Blaylock, who had 212 three times with the Hawks.

Bucks: Since March 5, when the Bucks were a season-best 11 games over .500, they have gone 4-9.

Key moment

The Hawks opened the third quarter with a 17-6 run to extend their lead to 99-81.

Key stat

Risacher and Daniels were a combined 22 of 36 from the field.

Up next

The Hawks host the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, and the Bucks host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks' Mouhamed Gueye dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Brook Lopez (11) react to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives to the basket between Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton and Kevin Porter Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Chicago Bulls' Josh Giddey right, celebrates with teammates Nikola Vucevic center, and Coby White left, after making the winning basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: AP

Josh Giddey's halfcourt heave at the buzzer gives Bulls 119-117 win over the Lakers

Jokic gets a triple-double in his return to lead Nuggets past Bucks 127-117

LeBron James beats buzzer with tip to lift Lakers past Pacers and keep record streak alive

The Latest

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta works against an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, March 30, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

Pivetta brilliant in debut for Padres, who beat Braves 5-0 for 4-game sweep

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash Pop

2h ago

Auburn star Johni Broome leaves March Madness game with arm injury, returns to huge roar

2h ago

Featured

Parts of northeast Georgia — extending south to Carroll County, through Bartow County and north into Fannin County — are under a Level 2 threat for possible scattered severe storms Sunday. By Monday, nearly all of Georgia will be under a Level 3 threat. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Severe storms on Monday could bring hail, brief tornadoes in Georgia

Atlanta records two highest pollen levels in 35 years this weekend

AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.