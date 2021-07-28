Riley's slam, 6 RBIs power Braves to 12-5 rout of Mets

The two-homer game was the third of the season and career for Riley, who had two homers May 21 against Pittsburgh and went deep twice again — this time with five RBIs — against the Pirates two days later.

Every starter for the Braves had at least one hit except catcher Stephen Vogt.

Riley’s grand slam punctuated a rough night for Mets spot starter Jerad Eickhoff (0-2), who gave up 10 runs on seven hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. Eickhoff became the sixth pitcher in team history to allow 10 earned runs in an outing and the first since Johan Santana on May 2, 2010.

Pete Alonso had an RBI single in the third, McNeil extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games and Drury went 3 for 3 after entering in the fourth.

BACK AND FORTH

Eickhoff’s rough start came hours after he joined the Mets for the third time this season. Eickhoff was selected from Triple-A Syracuse on June 20 and posted a 4.50 ERA in two starts before being designated for assignment June 29. He remained with the organization and was called up again from Syracuse on July 11. After two appearances, he was again designated for assignment July 20 and opted for free agency before returning to the Mets.

“I knew we were engaging in conversations again with him,” manager Luis Rojas said Tuesday afternoon. “I learned that we were signing him after the game (Monday).”

DOUBLE-DIGIT FUN

The Braves have scored at least 10 runs in a game twice against the Mets in each of the last three seasons and nine times since 2018, tied for the most 10-run games they have enjoyed against any opponent in that span. Atlanta also has scored at least 10 runs nine times against the Philadelphia Phillies.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: OF Joc Pederson (upset stomach) was scratched from the lineup less than an hour before first pitch. … RHP Huascar Ynoa (broken right hand) threw a simulated game at the Braves’ minor league complex. … C Travis d’Arnaud (left thumb) ran the bases during batting practice and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment this week.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right forearm) threw a side session, his second since being placed on the injured list July 18. … RHP Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) threw a bullpen for the first time since he was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation following a rehab start May 25. … RHP Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring) is expected to make his Mets debut Friday.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (7-6, 4.46 ERA) has recorded a decision in each of his last 11 starts (6-5), the longest streak by a Braves pitcher since Mike Foltynewicz earned 11 straight decisions in 2017.

Mets: Rookie RHP Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.10) has allowed one run or fewer four times in six outings, tied with Jim McAndrew (1968) for the most by a pitcher through his first six starts for the Mets.

