Riley leads Braves against the Nationals after 4-hit game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals after Austin Riley's four-hit game on Thursday

Washington Nationals (25-36, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (38-24, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.09 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, .00 ERA, .43 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -206, Nationals +172; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals after Austin Riley had four hits on Thursday in a 13-10 win over the Mets.

Atlanta has gone 18-14 at home and 38-24 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .472 slugging percentage to rank second in MLB.

Washington has a 25-36 record overall and a 13-15 record on the road. The Nationals are 20-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 11-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Garcia has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 9-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .310 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.37 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

