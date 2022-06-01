Riley homers, Wright throws 6 scoreless in Atlanta's 6-0 win

Ketel Marte singled and walked twice while extending his career-long hitting streak to 14 games for the Diamondbacks, who did not have a hit in the last five innings and got only three runners as far as second base.

Contreras drove in Dansby Swanson with his first doubles in the first inning, and Harris II doubled in Duvall in the second for a 2-0 lead. Bumgarner gave up seven hits and two walks and struck out six.

SLOW START

Defending World Series champion Atlanta is (24-27) is 10 1/2 games behind the the NL East-leading New York Mets (35-17), the furthest it has been out of first place since finishing the 2017 season 25 games behind Washington.

Atlanta was eight games out of first place and five games under .500 last June 16, its lowest points before rebounding in 2021. Atlanta is 7-6 during a stretch in which it will play 29 consecutive games against teams with a losing record.

DOUBLING DOWN

Matt Olson had his doubles streak broken Wednesday after hitting five in the previous three games, but he still leads the major leagues with 23 doubles this season and is on pace for 73.

Boston outfielder Earl Webb holds the major-league record, 67, set in 1931. Only six players have hit 60 doubles in a season, the last when Hall of Famers Joe Medwick and Charlie Gehringer did it in 1936. The Braves’ franchise record is 51, by Hall of Famer Hugh Duffy in 1984.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was held out of the starting lineup Wednesday as Atlanta prepares to begin a four-game series at high-altitude, big-outfield Colorado on Thursday. … LHP Tyler Matzek (shoulder inflammation) was eligible to return from the injured list Wednesday but has not begun a throwing program.

Diamondbacks: RHP Humberto Castellanos (strained right elbow) was placed on the injured list Wednesday and LHP Paul Fry was recalled from Triple-A Reno in the corresponding move. Reliever Fry was acquired from Baltimore on May 18. Castellanos started Tuesday gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.34 ERA) is scheduled to face Colorado LHP Austin Gomber (2-5, 5.51) on Thursday in the first game of a four-game series at Coors Field.

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (3-3, 3.67) is to oppose Pirates RHP JT Brubaker (0-4, 4.15) in Pittsburgh on Thursday, the first game of Arizona’s season-long 10-game road trip.

___

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Noe Ramirez (24) pauses near the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates his three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Marcell Ozuna (20) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, stares at umpire Alex Tosi after being called out on strikes during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jake Hager makes a play on a grounder hit by Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall, before throwing to first base for the out, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson tries to barehand a grounder hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas, before throwing the ball away for an error, during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia celebrates his double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)