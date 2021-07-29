Riley homers again as Braves win series, inch closer to Mets

“Not quite yet,” Riley said. “I’ve got to hit a few more homers before I think of that.”

The 24-year-old also made a handful of impressive plays this week at third base. He snared a sharp grounder by J.D. Davis to rob the Mets’ third baseman of a third-inning hit on Thursday.

“Riley is an absolute stud,” Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly said. “He’s still learning, but he’s got a ton of potential.”

Abraham Almonte and Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves, who have yet to climb over .500 this season but haven’t been more than 7 1/2 games behind the Mets.

“With our struggles and how we’ve had the ups and downs and everything, we’re right there,” Snitker said.

Jesse Chavez (1-2), the second of five Braves pitchers, worked a scoreless fifth. Smyly allowed three runs in four-plus innings, including Pete Alonso’s two-run homer to the third deck in left field — a blast estimated at 453 feet.

“That was impressive,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “This kid does a lot of impressive things with his power, but that was really impressive.”

Alonso has 12 homers and 26 RBIs in 28 games since June 28 and is batting .321 with six homers and 13 RBIs since winning his second straight Home Run Derby title on July 12.

“Every kind of stretch is a little different and for me, I feel like my tempo and my timing is great right now,” Alonso said. “I feel like I have a really strong game plan every single time and I’ve been nice, free and easy at the dish.”

Tyler Matzek and Luke Jackson combined for three scoreless innings before Will Smith worked the ninth for his 21st save.

Walker (7-5) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings. He’s 0-2 with a 15.43 ERA in his last three starts.

Jonathan Villar had three hits for the Mets.

RAIN, RAIN, STAY AWAY

The Braves’ final scheduled visit to Citi Field this season was played without interruption. Overnight forecasts had thunderstorms descending upon the area, but no rain fell as the game was played under increasingly cloudy skies.

STREAKING

Jeff McNeil, who went 2-for-4 Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to 15 games — the longest of his career and the longest active streak in the majors — didn’t play. The Mets have been cautious with McNeil, who missed a month with a left hamstring injury and sat out three of the first four games on the current homestand with a sore left leg.

In McNeil’s place the Mets started Brandon Drury, who entered Thursday with hits in each of his last six at-bats. He extended the streak to eight with singles in the second and fourth innings. With a chance to tie the franchise record for consecutive at-bats with a hit — set by Jose Vizcaino in 1996 and tied by John Olerud in 1998 — Drury grounded into a double play in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Smyly didn’t miss a start after exiting last Saturday’s outing against the Phillies with a sore left knee.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right forearm) threw a side session, his third since going on the injured list on July 18.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Touki Toussaint (1-1, 1.32 ERA) makes his third start of the year as Atlanta returns home to begin a three-game series with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco is slated to make his New York debut in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds. Carrasco, acquired from the Cleveland Indians in January, has been out all year with a right hamstring injury.

