Austin Riley hits 2 home runs, drives in 5 as Braves beat Blue Jays, 8-4

TORONTO — Austin Riley had two home runs and five RBIs, Sean Murphy also connected and the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Monday night for their second road win of the season.
Braves right-hander Grant Holmes didn’t allow a hit until Myles Straw homered to begin the bottom of the sixth.
Holmes (1-1) pitched a career-best 7 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and two hits.
Holmes left with two outs and runners at first and third. Tyler Heineman hit a two-run double off lefty Aaron Bummer, but Bo Bichette struck out.
Atlanta snapped a six-game losing streak in road meetings with Toronto.
The Braves won without regular designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who went home following Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay for tests on his sore hip. Ozuna is day-to-day.
After two scoreless starts to begin the season, Blue Jays left-hander Easton Lucas took a beating against the Braves. Murphy hit a two-run homer in the first, his fourth, and Riley made it 4-0 with a two-run shot in the third.
Ozzie Albies hit an RBI double in the fifth and Riley followed with a three-run homer.
Lucas (2-1) allowed a career-worst eight runs in five innings. The six hits against him matched a career worst.
Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tipped his batting helmet before his first at-bat as the crowd of 21,595 rose to acknowledge the $500 million, 14-year contract the slugger signed earlier Monday. Guerrero drove one to the warning track but center fielder Michael Harris hauled it in.
Guerrero finished 0 for 4.
Key moment
Riley’s home runs were his third and fourth. It was his seventh career multihomer game.
Key stat
Atlanta is 2-9 on the road. The Braves also won at Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Up next
Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.45 ERA) is scheduled to face Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.33) on Tuesday night.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
