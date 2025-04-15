Georgia News
Austin Riley hits 2 home runs, drives in 5 as Braves beat Blue Jays, 8-4

Atlanta wins its second road game of the season
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) celebrates his three-run home run Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

By IAN HARRISON – Associated Press
43 minutes ago

TORONTO — Austin Riley had two home runs and five RBIs, Sean Murphy also connected and the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Monday night for their second road win of the season.

Braves right-hander Grant Holmes didn’t allow a hit until Myles Straw homered to begin the bottom of the sixth.

Holmes (1-1) pitched a career-best 7 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and two hits.

Holmes left with two outs and runners at first and third. Tyler Heineman hit a two-run double off lefty Aaron Bummer, but Bo Bichette struck out.

Atlanta snapped a six-game losing streak in road meetings with Toronto.

The Braves won without regular designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who went home following Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay for tests on his sore hip. Ozuna is day-to-day.

After two scoreless starts to begin the season, Blue Jays left-hander Easton Lucas took a beating against the Braves. Murphy hit a two-run homer in the first, his fourth, and Riley made it 4-0 with a two-run shot in the third.

Ozzie Albies hit an RBI double in the fifth and Riley followed with a three-run homer.

Lucas (2-1) allowed a career-worst eight runs in five innings. The six hits against him matched a career worst.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tipped his batting helmet before his first at-bat as the crowd of 21,595 rose to acknowledge the $500 million, 14-year contract the slugger signed earlier Monday. Guerrero drove one to the warning track but center fielder Michael Harris hauled it in.

Guerrero finished 0 for 4.

Key moment

Riley’s home runs were his third and fourth. It was his seventh career multihomer game.

Key stat

Atlanta is 2-9 on the road. The Braves also won at Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Up next

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.45 ERA) is scheduled to face Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.33) on Tuesday night.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy hits a two-run home run whicjh also scored Matt Olson in first-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, April 14, 2025. (on Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy celebrates after hitting a two-run home run which also scored Matt Olson in first-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, April 14, 2025. (on Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta Braves' Nick Allen (2) slides to steal second base ahead of the tag by Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, April 14, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures to the crowd before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Toronto, Monday, April 14, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez, right, throws to first base to complete a double play after forcing out Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) in the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, April 14, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Easton Lucas throws to an Atlanta Braves batter in first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, April 14, 2025. (on Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures to the crowd before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Toronto, Monday, April 14, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, acknowledges the crowd before his first at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, April 14, 2025. (on Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays Starting pitcher Easton Lucas winds up to throw to an Atlanta Braves batter in first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, April 14, 2025. (on Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

