Riley double in 9th lifts Braves over D-backs 1-0 for sweep

The Braves are 39-14 since June 1, the best record in the majors over that span. They stayed three games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Atlanta is a big league-best 47-8 when scoring first.

Fried, an All-Star who has a 2.09 ERA over his last eight starts, allowed four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Arizona's Merrill Kelly gave up three hits and two walks in seven innings with eight strikeouts, He lowered his ERA to 1.31 over his last six starts.

LIFE OF RILEY

Riley’s second double broke was his 27th extra-base hit of the month, passing Hank Aaron in July 1961 for most extra-base hits for the Braves in a month. Riley leads the majors with 61 extra-base hits.

DOUBLED UP

McCarthy caught William Contreras’ flyball in the left-field corner in the second but dropped the ball as he tried to transfer it to his glove while running into the wall. With runners on first and second, McCarthy threw to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who relayed third baseman Josh Rojas for one out. Rojas threw to second for the second out of the inning-ending double play.

UP NEXT

Braves: Open a two-game home series against Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Diamondbacks: Start a series Monday at Cleveland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia, right, throws to first for an out against Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia, right, throws to first for an out against Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas throws to first for an out against Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas throws to first for an out against Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill