Georgia News

Riley, Braves fight back from early 6-run deficit to beat Diamondbacks 9-8

Austin Riley had three hits, the last an eighth-inning single that drove in the go-ahead run, and the Atlanta Braves overcame a six-run, first-inning deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-8
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna slides into second base ahead of the throw on an RBI double in the fourth inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna slides into second base ahead of the throw on an RBI double in the fourth inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley had three hits, the last an eighth-inning single that drove in the go-ahead run, and the Atlanta Braves overcame a six-run, first-inning deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-8 on Saturday night.

The Diamondbacks failed to hold a 6-0 lead after they blew a 5-2 advantage in Atlanta's 6-5 win in 10 innings Friday night.

Jarred Kelenic, who had three hits, led off the eighth with a double off Luis Frias (0-1) before scoring on a single to right field by Ronald Acuña Jr. to tie it at 8. Acuña moved to second on right fielder Jake McCarthy's throwing error and scored on Riley's single to give Atlanta the lead.

Ketel Marte's homer sparked the six-run first inning off Max Fried that added to a day of bad news for Atlanta's starting pitchers.

Fried gave up eight runs, seven earned, on 10 hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings. Fried has allowed 10 earned runs in five innings in his first two starts, adding more concern to Atlanta's rotation after ace Spencer Strider was found to have damage in the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. An MRI on Saturday revealed the damage which leaves Strider's status for the remainder of the season uncertain.

Marcell Ozuna doubled in a run in the fourth and hit a three-run homer off Brandon Pfaadt in the fifth, when the Braves trimmed Arizona's lead to 8-5.

Pfaadt gave up five runs on eight hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings.

A.J. Minter (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth and Raisel Iglesias got the final three outs for his first save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: SS Geraldo Perdomo, who had more soreness in his right knee following agility drills before Friday night's game, was held out for the second straight game.

Braves: The Braves did not reveal the extend of the damage to the UCL in Strider's elbow. Strider will be evaluated further by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, at a date to be determined.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Chris Sale (0-0, 3.38) will make his first home start since signing with Atlanta as the Braves play the final game of a weekend series against Arizona. Right-hander Ryne Nelson (0-1, 13.50) is scheduled to start for the Diamondbacks.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II drives ion a run with a triple in the fourth inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt works against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll scores on a base hit by Christian Walker (53) in the first inning of baseball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) reacts on the first inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Fried allowed six runs in the inning. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fiorst inning of baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte drives in a run with a double off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried in the first inning of baseball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter in the first inning of baseball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of baseball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) watches his team play the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Brutal Braves news: Spencer Strider has damage to UCL, could need Tommy John surgery

Credit: AP

Photos: Braves rally to beat Diamondbacks
16m ago

Credit: NYT

Eclipse forecast: clouds in North Georgia, clear skies in the south

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Atlanta among fittest U.S. cities; 2 others in Georgia are unhealthiest
The Latest
Thiaré helps Atlanta United earn 1-1 draw with New York City
46m ago
Student arrested at Georgia university after disrupting speech on Israel-Hamas war
Animal control services in Atlanta suspended as city and county officials snipe over...
Featured

If you take MARTA to or from the Atlanta airport, read this
Final Four serves up the usual menu of fun stories -- a look at today’s semifinals
On home-opener day, Braves express gratitude for the unbelievable fan support