Rigsby's 15 points leads Troy past Reinhardt 111-46

Led by Marcus Rigsby Jr.'s 15 points, the Troy Trojans defeated the Reinhardt Eagles 111-46
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Marcus Rigsby Jr. had 15 points in Troy's 111-46 win over Reinhardt on Tuesday.

Rigsby had three steals for the Trojans (2-2). Tayton Conerway added 14 points while going 5 of 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range), and they also had six rebounds and six assists. Theo Seng shot 7 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Brasen James finished with 11 points for the Eagles. Nate Louis added eight points for Reinhardt. Charles Reisman also put up six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

