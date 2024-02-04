Rigsby scores 20 as Troy knocks off Georgia State 78-74

ATLANTA (AP) — Myles Rigsby had 20 points in Troy's 78-74 win over Georgia State on Saturday night.

Rigsby had six rebounds for the Trojans (15-8, 9-2 Sun Belt Conference). Aamer Muhammad scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Tayton Conerway shot 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Lucas Taylor led the Panthers (9-13, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two blocks. Jay'Den Turner added 15 points and two steals for Georgia State. In addition, Dwon Odom finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The loss was the Panthers' sixth in a row.