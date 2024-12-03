Georgia News
Georgia News

Right-hander Connor Gillispie to get $820,000 salary while in majors as part of Braves contract

Right-hander Connor Gillispie will get an $820,000 salary while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors as part of his one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves
FILE - Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Connor Gillispie delivers in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Connor Gillispie delivers in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)
24 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Right-hander Connor Gillispie will get an $820,000 salary while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors as part of his one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old, who agreed to the deal on Friday, made his major league debut for Cleveland on Aug. 4 and had a 2.25 ERA in three relief appearances with the Guardians. He was designated for assignment on Nov. 19 and elected free agency three days later.

Selected by Baltimore in the ninth round of the 2019 amateur draft, Gillispie was 5-7 with a 4.05 ERA this year in 15 starts and 12 relief appearances for Triple-A Columbus. Cleveland selected him from the Orioles in last December's Rule 5 draft at the winter meetings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey headed to IR with an injured right knee
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons injury report: Drake London, Younghoe Koo limited in practice Thursday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech’s starting left tackle to depart
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo's status against Chargers is uncertain due to right hip...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Advocates demand Rockdale County revoke BioLab’s business license53m ago
Georgia Ports weather storms and threats of strikes and tariffs
Last 2 defendants found not guilty of murder in gang trial that led to rapper Young...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photos

Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip