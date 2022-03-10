Ridley suspension for '22 makes WR area of need for Falcons

NEEDS: Atlanta moved under the cap with Monday's NFL suspension of WR Calvin Ridley for the 2022 season as punishment for betting on games last season. Even if the Falcons re-sign Gage, who filled in as the No. 1 target for Matt Ryan while Ridley missed most of last season while addressing mental health issues, wide receiver joins edge rusher, cornerback and offensive tackle as most pressing on a lengthy list of offseason needs. The Falcons must be bargain shoppers and could find it difficult to re-sign such key players as Patterson and Oluokun even after releasing outside linebacker Dante Fowler and offensive tackle Matt Gono. Fowler was the pass rush leader on a defense which ranked last in the league with 18 sacks.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $4.2 million.