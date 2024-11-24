Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title with the Atlanta Braves, dies at 85

Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title when he hit a major league-best .366 for the Atlanta Braves, has died. He was 85.

Major League Baseball, the players' association and the Braves paid tribute to Carty on social media on Sunday. A family friend told Listín Diario — a newspaper in Carty's native Dominican Republic — that he died Saturday night in an Atlanta hospital.

"Carty was one of the first groundbreaking Latino stars in the major leagues, and he established himself as a hero to millions in his native Dominican Republic, his hometown of San Pedro de Macoris, and the city of Atlanta, where he was a beloved fan favorite," the players' association said in its statement.