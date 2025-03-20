Richmond Spiders play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in first round of NCAA Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond and Georgia Tech play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Spiders' record in A-10 games is 18-2, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Richmond is third in the A-10 with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Rachel Ullstrom averaging 8.0.

The Yellow Jackets' record in ACC games is 10-10. Georgia Tech is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Richmond averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Richmond gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is averaging 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Spiders. Ullstrom is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kara Dunn is averaging 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dani Carnegie is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.