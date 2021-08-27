Richmond Hill accepts $3.5M settlement to resolve 2018 suit

The increase was intended to equalize the millage rate among the county's three tax districts: Richmond Hill, Pembroke and the unincorporated county. But Richmond Hill alleged that by doing so, the county breached a contract called the service delivery strategy, which outlines what constitutes countywide services and who should pay for them.

“The City looks forward to working with Pembroke and Bryan County to address the challenges of our growing community, the fastest growing county in the state. We have come a long way, and we have a lot of work to do together,” said Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter.

The county, in a statement Monday, said they “worked to ensure the resolution of those issues was fair and in the interest of all Bryan County citizens, both inside and outside incorporated areas.”