Richard his 5 3s, scores 24 as Florida beats Georgia

Richard hit a 3-pointer and Jones followed with a 3 and a layup before Richard capped an 11-0 run with a basket from behind the arc to make it 37-28 with 2:18 left in the first half and Florida led the rest of the way. Richard scored six more points before halftime — including a 3-pointer as time expired — to give the Gators a 10-point halftime lead.

UP NEXT

Florida wraps up the regular season at home against LSU on Saturday.

Georgia plays at South Carolina on Saturday to conclude its regular season.

