Rice lifts The Citadel over Carver College 102-51

Georgia News | 47 minutes ago
Kaiden Rice had 23 points as The Citadel rolled past Carver College 102-51

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaiden Rice had 23 points as The Citadel rolled past Carver College 102-51 on Wednesday night.

Fletcher Abee had 15 points for The Citadel (5-0). Brent Davis added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jerry Higgins III had 14 points.

The Citadel is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Bryson Scott had 21 points for the Cougars. Paul Hepburn added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

