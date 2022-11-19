Rice earns 88-71 victory over Georgia Southern

Huseinovic was 9 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Owls (2-2). Travis Evee scored 17 points and added five assists. Quincy Olivari was 6 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

The Eagles (1-3) were led in scoring by Tai Strickland, who finished with 15 points and four steals. Kamari Brown added 13 points and two steals for Georgia Southern. Tyren Moore also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.