Rice earns 88-71 victory over Georgia Southern

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Alem Huseinovic's 24 points, the Rice Owls defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 88-71 on Friday night

HOUSTON (AP) — Alem Huseinovic had 24 points in Rice's 88-71 victory over Georgia Southern on Friday night.

Huseinovic was 9 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Owls (2-2). Travis Evee scored 17 points and added five assists. Quincy Olivari was 6 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

The Eagles (1-3) were led in scoring by Tai Strickland, who finished with 15 points and four steals. Kamari Brown added 13 points and two steals for Georgia Southern. Tyren Moore also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Rice hosts Western Michigan and Georgia Southern travels to play Houston Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

