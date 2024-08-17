Rhyne Howard scores 30, Tina Charles hits winning shot as Dream beat Storm 83-81

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 30 points, Allisha Gray added 19 and Tina Charles scored in the post with 1.1 seconds left to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 83-81 on Friday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Charles finished with 16 points and Jordin Canada scored 10 points — all in the fourth quarter — to go with eight assists and three steals for Atlanta (8-17) in the first game back for both teams following a monthlong break due to the Paris Olympics.

Seattle entered the fourth quarter with a 60-55 lead, but Atlanta went on a 12-5 run to go ahead 67-65 with 5:37 to play. The Dream maintained a lead until Jewell Loyd hit a contested fall-away 3-pointer in front of the Seattle bench to make it 81-all with 4.6 seconds left. Loyd's tying shot came after she chased down a miss from Skylar Diggins-Smith.