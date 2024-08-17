Georgia News

Rhyne Howard scores 30, Tina Charles hits winning shot as Dream beat Storm 83-81

Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 30 points, Allisha Gray added 19 and Tina Charles scored in the post with 1.1 seconds left to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 83-81 to snap an eight-game losing streak
47 minutes ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 30 points, Allisha Gray added 19 and Tina Charles scored in the post with 1.1 seconds left to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 83-81 on Friday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Charles finished with 16 points and Jordin Canada scored 10 points — all in the fourth quarter — to go with eight assists and three steals for Atlanta (8-17) in the first game back for both teams following a monthlong break due to the Paris Olympics.

Seattle entered the fourth quarter with a 60-55 lead, but Atlanta went on a 12-5 run to go ahead 67-65 with 5:37 to play. The Dream maintained a lead until Jewell Loyd hit a contested fall-away 3-pointer in front of the Seattle bench to make it 81-all with 4.6 seconds left. Loyd's tying shot came after she chased down a miss from Skylar Diggins-Smith.

The Dream called timeout to move the ball into the frontcourt and Charles caught the inbounds pass on the left block, faced the basket and pulled up for a short jumper to give Atlanta the win.

Diggins-Smith led the Storm (17-9) with a season-high 29 points and Loyd scored 21. Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting.

Seattle led 41-29 at halftime and by as many as 14 points in the second half before Atlanta mounted its comeback.

Howard made three 3-pointers in a 63-second span to trim the Dream’s deficit to 49-44 with 5:20 left in the third quarter. Howard made 5 of 6 from the field and scored 14 points in the third quarter as the Dream cut the Storm's advantage to 60-55 entering the fourth.

Atlanta took a 64-63 lead, its first since the first quarter, with 6:24 to play.

Seattle has committed 15 or fewer turnovers in 19 consecutive games, the fourth-longest streak of its kind in WNBA history.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rhyne Howard scores 30 as Dream return with win over the Storm19m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Napheesa Collier scores 17 in return from Olympic break to help the Lynx beat Mystics...
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rhyne Howard gives Dream fans plenty of reasons to cheer in home win1m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Dream refreshed, ready for second half of season
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Angels infielder Anthony Rendon leaves game vs. Braves due to bruised right elbow9m ago
Friday's Scores25m ago
Bronze statue of John Lewis replaces more than 100-year-old Confederate monument
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement