Rhyne Howard helps Dream extend their winning streak to seven games

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 21 points and seven assists, Nia Coffey added 13 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-73 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Atlanta (12-8) led by 22 points in the first half before Minnesota rallied behind Napheesa Collier, who scored a career-high 35 points, to get within 70-68. Howard made Atlanta’s first field goal in over seven minutes to extend the advantage to 72-68 with 2:44 left. That started a 10-0 run that also included Howard's three-point play that made it 78-68 with 1:37 left.

Minnesota (9-12) couldn't recover.

Howard also set a WNBA record with her 18th consecutive game of making two or more 3-pointers.

AD Durr, who had a combined 14 points over her last five games, scored all 13 of her points in the first half for Atlanta (12-8), which has its longest winning streak since the 2018 season. Allisha Gray added 12 points and six assists. Cheyenne Parker did not play in the first quarter before finishing with three points in 13 minutes.

Atlanta was 12 of 19 from distance (63%) in the first half. Durr made Atlanta’s 10th 3-pointer and added a free throw for a four-point play to make it 48-27. Coffey's 3-pointer a few minutes later gave the Dream their biggest lead of the game at 51-29.

Collier helped Minnesota chip away at the lead.

Kayla McBride added 12 points and Dorka Juhasz grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lynx.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

