Rhule: 'Catastrophic' turnovers haunting slumping Panthers

The Panthers’ 23 giveaways are tied for third most in the league and they've now lost eight of their last 10 games, essentially playing themselves out of playoff contention.

Cam Newton had two costly turnovers on Sunday, including a pick-6 in the first half and a fumbled handoff exchange on a second-and-1 play in the second half that led directly to 13 Atlanta points. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who had a role in the game plan, also threw an interception.

“Bad things happen in games, but you can't let them be catastrophic,” Rhule said.

Rhule said Newton's two turnovers were just that — catastrophic.

“I'm just so disappointed in myself,” Newton said after the game. “I hold myself to a high standard. ... To kind of jeopardize the game the way I did today is inexcusable knowing that I do know the keys to victory.

“I do know that coach was going to allow me to put us in the right situations, and more times than not I didn't do it,” Newton added. "That is professional football where if it is play one, play 30, play 60 or play 80, you have to constantly do your job and do it at a high level."

Despite Newton's struggles and replacing him with Walker twice during the game — part of which was the game plan heading into Week 14 — Rhule said he plans to stick with Newton next week at Buffalo.

“I’m not going to make huge statements,” Rhule said. “I don’t have any strong feelings one way or another, other than I know we have to play better at that position. We can’t have multiple turnover games from the quarterback position.”

Added Newton: “If you take those turnovers away it would be a different type of (mood) right here, right now."

Rhule said he thought the turnovers overshadowed a pretty solid day by Jeff Nixon, who took over the team's play-calling duties this week after offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

The Panthers used an up-tempo, no-huddle approach on their first drive to go 65 yards for a touchdown, and Carolina scored three touchdowns.

“I thought the tempo was good, I thought we moved the ball and we completed more balls to the guys that we have,” Rhule said. “I think we were more diverse and guys played with energy. So a pick-6 is one thing, but three turnovers is obviously a whole different thing.”

Caption Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Caption Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore