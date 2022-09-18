ajc logo
Reynolds leads Charlotte to 42-41 win over Georgia St.

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Chris Reynolds’ threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Grant DuBose with 17 seconds left and Charlotte reclaimed the lead and went on to beat Georgia State 42-41

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Reynolds' threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Grant DuBose with 17 seconds left and Charlotte reclaimed the lead and went on to beat Georgia State 42-41 on Saturday.

Reynolds threw for a career-high five touchdown passes, and his fourth occurred 10 seconds into the fourth quarter when he tossed a 31-yard screen pass to Henry Rutledge for a 35-27 49ers' lead.

Georgia State responded with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended on Tucker Gregg's 2-yard scoring run to reduce the deficit to 35-33 following the failed two-point conversion.

With 1:39 remaining, the Panthers' Darren Grainger threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Jamari Thrash. Grainger ran it in for the two-point conversion to give Georgia State a 41-35 lead before Charlotte (1-3) mounted its game-winning drive.

Reynolds finished 31-for-43 passing for 401 yards.

Grainer went 22-for-34 passing for 343 and four TDs for the Panthers (0-3). Jamari Thrash caught 10 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown. Gregg scored twice and ran for 100 yards on 23 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25.

2h ago
