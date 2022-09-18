Reynolds leads Charlotte to 42-41 win over Georgia St.

Reynolds threw for a career-high five touchdown passes, and his fourth occurred 10 seconds into the fourth quarter when he tossed a 31-yard screen pass to Henry Rutledge for a 35-27 49ers' lead.

Georgia State responded with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended on Tucker Gregg's 2-yard scoring run to reduce the deficit to 35-33 following the failed two-point conversion.