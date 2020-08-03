Reward offered to find suspect in killings of 2 brothers

The marshals' Fugitive Task Force is looking for Russell Smith, of Windsor, Connecticut, who police say is wanted in connection with the fatal shootings of two brothers outside Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant in Bloomfield on Feb. 22. The reward was announced Monday.

Officials say Smith's last known location was in McDonough, Georgia, on July 31, and he has been known to visit people in New England, New York, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina. Authorities say he may be staying with a girlfriend, friends or family.