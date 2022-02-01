Reward offered in stray-bullet death of U.K. astrophysicist

Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was visiting his girlfriend at her apartment in the city of Brookhaven near Atlanta when the bullet pierced the wall of the apartment on Jan. 16. It traveled through the headboard of a bed and struck Willson in the back of the head.

Officers had been called to a nearby apartment building shortly before Willson was shot after multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire there, police said. The couple woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of more than 30 gunshots coming from a nearby apartment complex, Willson’s girlfriend, Katherine Shepard, told news outlets. Moments later, Willson was shot.