Reward offered in search for person of interest in Yale case

The man authorities are seeking, Qinxuan Pan, could be staying with friends or family in the Duluth or Brookhaven areas of Georgia, the agency said in a news release. Pan was last seen driving in that area — near Atlanta — with family members early Thursday.

Family members told authorities that Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strangely, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The agency's violent fugitive task force has been asked by local police to help locate Pan, who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous.