Reward offered in probe of fire that burned 3 historic homes

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — State arson investigators are helping in the probe of a suspicious fire that destroyed three historic homes over the weekend, a state official announced Monday.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said that investigators examined the remains of the three historic Morrow homes. “At this point, the fires are considered suspicious and are being investigated as such,” King said in a statement.
He said a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson. He urged anyone with information about the fires to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.
Only columns remained where one of the historic building stood, WXIA reported. The three homes included one building on the National Register of Historic Places, City Manager Jeff Baker told WXIA.