Reward offered in probe of fire that burned 3 historic homes

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said that investigators examined the remains of the three historic Morrow homes. “At this point, the fires are considered suspicious and are being investigated as such,” King said in a statement.

He said a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson. He urged anyone with information about the fires to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.