Review: Journalist brings rare nuance to take on Appalachia

Maimon's exploration of Trump’s appeal feels accurate if not surprising. His takes on poverty, drug addiction and the decline of the coal industry don't ignore the region's history of exploitation, not to mention the indifference of its political leaders.

The book has its flaws, including minor errors of fact. Maimon bemoans the shrinkage of newspapers, noting its impact on the region, but his account of his own departure from the Courier Journal veers into ax-grinding.

In his summation, Maimon serves up one last contradiction.

“We've been reckoning with these challenges for a very long time, with relatively little to show for our efforts,” he writes. “Perhaps it's time to have a reckoning with the word ‘reckoning.'"

He clearly gets the irony that he's been doing some reckoning himself.

And maybe that's OK. Intentionally or not, Maimon has written a worthy addition to the collective body of smart rebuttals to Vance's book, and on some level its contradictions make sense. Appalachia is, after all, a region where beauty and tragedy have long lived together, side by side, with an intensity few other places in America have known.

____

Stroud is the Appalachia news editor for The Associated Press.