Restaurant owner gets $1.7M over claim of city harassment

Ford wrote that Alexander has been given a letter of caution from the council over concerns about his behavior, been censured twice and been investigated.

"Recent actions due to the legal outcome of the BBQ Masters litigation and the $1.725 million awarded to the plaintiff, Arick Whitson, has brought shame to the city of Stockbridge and to the elected body of the Stockbridge municipal government," Ford wrote, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

At a news conference Friday, Gantt and Blount echoed that call in a news conference that ended in a shouting match with Alexander's supporters.

“This cannot continue,” Blount said Friday, calling on the city to investigate Alexander. “And I ask the city of Stockbridge, I ask all elected officials to look deeply at what the citizens want and what this city needs.”

Alexander said he doesn't plan to resign and notes he was reelected after the allegations emerged.

“My only desire is to bring joy, happiness, and prosperity to the city I love,” Alexander said in a statement Friday. “God’s lesson is to trust in him and take the high road even when confronted with a media firestorm. I take personal responsibility for this distraction and apologize for the negative attention it has caused.”

At least two people who appeared to support Alexander got into an argument with the two council members following the news conference.