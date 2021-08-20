ajc logo
X

Restaurant chain closes Atlanta store, citing rising crime

Georgia News
53 minutes ago
Operators of an Atlanta restaurant chain say they're closing one of their locations in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood, saying it's not longer safe for employees due to rising crime

ATLANTA (AP) — Citing rising crime rates, an Atlanta restaurant chain is closing one of its locations in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.

Taco Mac on Thursday announced that the restaurant has been shut down permanently after being open for 15 years, WSB-TV reported. Restaurant officials said the location is no longer safe for its employees.

“Since 2006, when Taco Mac Lindbergh opened, the climate of the atmosphere around Lindbergh has drastically changed,” the company said in a statement. “The combination of recent restaurant closures in the development, safety challenges in the parking garage, and a recent uptick of crime in Buckhead has made this location no longer safe for our team members.”

The company will provide immediate placements for all managers and team members in other Taco Mac restaurants, officials said.

The chain, which has more than a dozen locations around Atlanta, plans to open five new locations in 2022.

In Other News
1
Akin expected to start for Baltimore against Atlanta
2
Ogwumike's putback lifts Sparks over Dream
3
GA Lottery
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
5
Thursday's Scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top