Republicans win runoffs for 2 Georgia state House seats

Toombs County Republican Party Chairman Leesa Hagan of Lyons beat auto dealer Wally Sapp of Baxley in House District 156, according to final, unofficial results. The district covers all of Montgomery and Toombs counties and parts of Appling and Jefferson Davis counties in southeast Georgia. Democrat Wright Gres of Baxley finished third and was eliminated in the earlier June 15 vote.

Hagan will replace Republican Greg Morris of Vidalia, who resigned after fellow lawmakers elected him to the state Transportation Board.