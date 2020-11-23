Republicans in Georgia state Senate keep Miller as leader

The GOP senators, meeting behind closed doors Friday, renominated Miller as Senate president pro tem. They also kept Sen. Mike Dugan of Carrollton as majority leader and Sen. Steve Gooch of Daholonega as party whip.

Republicans chose Sen. Dean Burke of Bainbridge as caucus secretary. He replaces Sen. John Wilkinson of Toccoa, who passed up another term in the state Senate to instead make an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. House.