Republican wins Georgia House special election

Republican Mitchell Kaye won 57% of the vote, beating Democrat James Dustin McCormick, who won 43%, according to final unofficial returns. Kaye previously served a decade in the state House, leaving office in 2003.

Kaye will serve out the final seven months of the term of former state Rep. Matt Dollar, who resigned in February from the post in House District 45, which covers parts of eastern Cobb County and a sliver of Sandy Springs.