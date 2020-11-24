Republican US Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, an Evans Republican, on Tuesday announced that he had a positive test. Allen represents the 12th District stretching from Augusta across all or part of 19 counties including Statesboro, Vidalia, Dublin, Douglas, and the suburban fringes of Savannah. He said he has been undergoing regular testing.

“I do not have any symptoms and will continue to work on behalf of the 12th District from home as I quarantine,” Allen said.