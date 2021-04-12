Republican contractor Kelvin King announces 2022 Senate bid

King and his wife, Janelle King, own Osprey Management, a construction company based in Marietta. Janelle King is a political consultant, and former deputy state director of the Georgia Republican Party. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Kelvin King was a featured speaker at some Trump events, saying African Americans should support Trump because his economic policies had benefitted the Black community.

“Participate in this economy. Take advantage of these policies.” King said at a 2019 Black Voices for Trump event in Atlanta. “Don’t sit on the sidelines because of emotions or feelings. Get in the game.”

King and his wife founded Speak Georgia, a group seeking to promote political dialogue in the state.

King touted his success, saying he overcame poverty and being raised by a single mother to achieve success. He called for lower taxes, stronger border security, gun rights protection and restrictions on abortion, while criticizing President Joe Biden's “weak leadership” and Warnock's “divisive far-left representation.”

