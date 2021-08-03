Report: Deadly crash began when tractor-trailer hit vehicles

A tractor-trailer truck operated by Asmat Express then came upon the stopped vehicles, veered left, struck and mounted the bridge rail and then struck the van. The van and the truck came to rest in the median.

The multiple collisions caused a fire that burned the trucks, the van and three other vehicles, the report says.

Neither Hansen & Adkins, based in Los Alamitos, California; or Asmat Express, located in Clarkston, Georgia, responded to phone messages and emails seeking comment.

The report notes that the National Transportation Safety Board is still working on determining the probable cause of the crash “with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes.”

Four girls from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a home for abused and neglected children, were killed in the crash. The only survivor in the van was the home's director, Candice Gulley, who was driving. Two of Gulley's children and two of her nephews also died in the crash.

Gulley had taken the group to the Alabama coast for an annual trip sponsored by the girls ranch.

The pileup was the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that also claimed three other lives and destroyed dozens of homes in Alabama as it unleashed flash floods and spurred tornadoes.