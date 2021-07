Rep. Hank Johnson arrested in Washington voting law protest

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, a Lithonia Democrat, said in a statement after his arrest that he was protesting "Senate inaction on voting rights legislation & filibuster reform. In the spirit of my dear friend and mentor – the late Congressman John Lewis – I was getting in good trouble."

A number of members of the Congressional Black Caucus had spoken at a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court urging Congress to change filibuster rules that allow a minority of 41 or more senators to block legislation. They say such changes were needed to pass laws creating nationwide standards to mandate early voting and automatic voter registration, limit gerrymandering and put back in place reviews of voting rules in areas with a history of discrimination. Congressional Republicans oppose the proposals.