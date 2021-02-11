Remains of missing Louisiana man identified in Georgia

Relatives in Houma, Louisiana, reported Hargrave missing in May of 2017, saying he had moved to Savannah for drug treatment and had been living in a homeless shelter and then a house. After their phone calls to Hargrave went unanswered for more than a week, they reported him missing.

Melody Billiot, Hargrave's mother, traveled to Savannah in July 2017 with other relatives to look for him.