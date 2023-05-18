Remains of Georgia woman killed 46 years ago identified, confirmed serial killer victim

Yvonne Pless was about 20 when Little killed her in 1977, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. She had been dubbed “Macon Jane Doe” by The Telegraph newspaper in the city.

Little, who died in December 2020, confessed in 2018 to killing two Macon women, prompting Georgia investigators to travel to Texas in 2019 to interview him. They were able to confirm that his confessions matched the unsolved Macon cold case. They were able to notify a remaining family member of the other woman, Fredonia Smith, who was killed in 1982.