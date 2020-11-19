Remains found near parkway IDed as missing Georgia woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Human remains found near a Savannah parkway have been identified as those of a woman missing for more than a year, police said Thursday.
Savannah police said in a news release that a DNA analysis confirmed the remains are those of Melanie Steele. The 24-year-old woman’s family reported her missing in September 2019.
Her remains were found March 18 off of New Hampstead Parkway — about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from where Steele’s car was discovered soon after she vanished.
Police did not give a cause of death and said they’re still investigating.