Remains found near Chattahoochee River identified as two missing Georgia men

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. (AP) — The remains of two people found on a farm near the Chattahoochee River in March have been positively identified as two Georgia friends and business partners who went missing in February.

Jason Salter, 39, and Kenny Guerra, 35, who owned the Rockstar Printing Shop, were last seen on February 25. Human remains were discovered at the 8,000-acre Bouckaert Farm on March 11, according to WXIA-TV. After some of the remains of Salter were positively identified using dental records by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in April, the rest were identified as Guerra, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

Authorities said they are ruling their deaths a homicide. The men were first reported missing by Salter's brother on February 26. He told the South Fulton Police Department that Salter never came home and wasn't answering his phone.

Salter is a father of four and Guerra has three children.

“The last I know, Jason had dropped his baby boy off at home,” Salter’s mother, Janice Milner, told reporters.

Hundreds of people participated in organized searches after the men first went missing. Multiple law enforcement agencies have assisted with the investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not yet publicly identified any potential suspects.

