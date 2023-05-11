Remains found near Chattahoochee River identified as two missing Georgia men

Jason Salter, 39, and Kenny Guerra, 35, who owned the Rockstar Printing Shop, were last seen on February 25. Human remains were discovered at the 8,000-acre Bouckaert Farm on March 11, according to WXIA-TV. After some of the remains of Salter were positively identified using dental records by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in April, the rest were identified as Guerra, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

Authorities said they are ruling their deaths a homicide. The men were first reported missing by Salter's brother on February 26. He told the South Fulton Police Department that Salter never came home and wasn't answering his phone.