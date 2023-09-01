Reigning SoCon champion Samford jumps out early, rolls past Division II Shorter 69-14

Michael Hiers threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half as Samford rolled to a 69-14 victory over Division II-member Shorter in the season opener for both teams
Georgia News
49 minutes ago
X

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Hiers threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half as Samford rolled to a 69-14 victory over Division II-member Shorter on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Hiers hit Chandler Smith with a pair of scoring throws and threw one each to Jay Stanton and E. Jai Mason as the reigning Southern Conference champion and the FCS's ninth-ranked Bulldogs scored touchdowns on 7 of 8 possessions in the first half for a 49-7 lead at the break.

Hiers added a 33-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Jenkins midway through the third quarter and finished 28-of-35 passing for 375 yards. Stanton added a 12-yard touchdown run, and Mychael Hamilton and Damonta Witherspoon each had two rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Harold Cook completed 20 of 28 passes for 170 yards and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to John Dietl III for Shorter. Cook added a 7-yard TD run to end the third quarter.

The Bulldogs are coming off an 11-2 season and first SoCon championship.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger7h ago

Credit: Valdosta fire department

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Cleanup continues after deadly Idalia barrels through Georgia
8h ago

Credit: TNS

1 inmate dead, 2 injured in Fulton jail stabbings
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks
12h ago
The Latest
Thursday's Scores
1h ago
Marcus Carroll rushes for 3 TDs and career-high 184 yards to lead Georgia State to 42-35...
1h ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
7h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
13h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
17h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top