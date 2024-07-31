Reigning ACC champion Florida State is the preseason favorite to win the league's football crown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Reigning champion Florida State is the preseason pick to win the expanded Atlantic Coast Conference football race.

The Seminoles received 81 of 170 first-place votes from attendees at last week's “ACC Kickoff” preseason media days, followed by Clemson in second with 55 votes. Those two were separated by 51 points in the overall vote, while there was a big gap (313 points) to third-place Miami to put Mike Norvell's Seminoles and Dabo Swinney's Tigers in a clear top tier.

The Seminoles won their first 13 games last year and beat Louisville in the ACC title game for their first league championship since 2014, but missed the College Football Playoff after a late-season injury to quarterback Jordan Travis.