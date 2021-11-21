ajc logo
Reid carries Gardner-Webb past Carver College 100-38

Kareem Reid had a career-high 20 points as Gardner-Webb romped past Carver College 100-38

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Kareem Reid scored 20 points as Gardner-Webb rolled past Carver College 100-38 on Saturday.

D'Maurian Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds for Gardner-Webb (1-3). Jordan Sears added 13 points and Lance Terry had 12.

Ka'Jhun Gary had 10 points for the Cougars. Sincere Jacobs-Hollomon added seven rebounds.

