X
Dark Mode Toggle

Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia

Georgia News
By BRETT MARTEL, Associated Press
52 minutes ago
Angel Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her program-record streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her program-record streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime Thursday night.

Alexis Morris highlighted her 15-point night with a 3 from the right corner in the final minute of the extra period to give LSU (22-0, 10-0 SEC) a 77-74 lead, and the Tigers held on from there.

Diamond Battles scored 22 points for Georgia (15-9, 4-6), which had a chance to pull within a point when De'Mauri Flournoy was fouled behind the 3-point line with 8 seconds left. But Flournoy made just one free throw.

Morris rebounded Flournoy's last miss and then hit two free throws for the final margin.

Reese grabbed 11 of her rebounds on the offensive end, helping LSU score 20 vital second-chance points.

Sa'Myah Smith and LaDazhia Williams each scored 10 points for LSU, which rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Brittney Smith scored 13 points, Javyn Nicholson 12 and Alisha Lewis 11 for Georgia, which held the Tigers to their second-lowest regulation point total this season.

Georgia led 59-50 after Battles converted her steal of Flau’Jae Johnson’s pass into a fast-break layup with 7:53 left.

But the Tigers quickly cut it to 59-55 on Reese’s basket inside and Morris’ 3.

Reese hit four straight free throws over multiple possessions to pull LSU back into a tie at 63. After Battles' free throws put Georgia back in front, Morris again tied it with a fast-break layup.

Smith and LSU's Kater Poole each made one of two free throws, and regulation ended tied at 66 after both teams failed to score on their final possessions of the period.

The Lady Bulldogs never trailed by more than four points until the final seconds of overtime. LSU held a 30-29 lead at halftime, but Georgia led for the last 5:07 of the third quarter, going up 55-48 after Battles' fast break layup.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Lady Bulldogs looked formidable defensively in recent victories over Missouri (62-51) and Mississippi State (62-34) and maintained that form at LSU, holding the Tigers to 36% shooting (24 of 67). Nicholson scored at least 10 points for the 10th time this season, and for the seventh time in a reserve role.

LSU: This marked just the fourth time this season the Tigers were held below 70 points in regulation and the first time they were pushed to overtime. Georgia's defense had a lot to do with that, but LSU missed a number of open shots. The Tigers' 18 turnovers were relatively few against a Georgia squad that has forced 20 or more opponent turnovers in 15 games this season, but Georgia was efficient in scoring 21 points off turnovers.

UP NEXT

Georgia: Visits Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon.

LSU: Visits Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition 7h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

3 men sentenced to life in prison for gang-related murder in Griffin
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons can rise from worst to first in crumbling NFC South
8h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
16h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
16h ago

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
10h ago
The Latest
Burden scores 27, Kennesaw State beats Bellarmine in 2OT
1h ago
Morgan, Georgia Tech women upset No. 15 NC State 68-62
1h ago
Abdulsalam scores 15, UNC Greensboro knocks off Mercer 69-49
2h ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
10h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
15h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top