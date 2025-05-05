Georgia News
Reds try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Braves

The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the Atlanta Braves aiming to extend a four-game road winning streak
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Cincinnati Reds (18-17, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (15-18, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (4-1, 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (1-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Reds +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Atlanta Braves trying to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Atlanta has gone 9-5 in home games and 15-18 overall. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .395.

Cincinnati has an 18-17 record overall and a 9-7 record on the road. The Reds are 3-5 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has five home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI while hitting .242 for the Braves. Eli White is 13-for-39 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has five home runs, 16 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .269 for the Reds. Santiago Espinal is 14-for-32 with two doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Reds: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

